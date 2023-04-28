Lions QB Jared Goff takes big swipe at Aaron Rodgers after trade to the Jets

Contrary to what you might think, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff wishes that the Green Bay Packers never traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Goff, riding the high of beating Rodgers and the Packers two times during the 2022 regular season, wanted to do it again in 2023.

Jared Goff on Aaron Rodgers going to the Jets:



“I kind of wish he was still here just so we could beat him twice a year.”



(via @DSprtsCommenter)

pic.twitter.com/aJiVunXzVd — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) April 28, 2023

“I wish him the best in New York and I’m sure he’ll do a great job there,” Goff said at the Lions’ draft party Thursday night. “But I kind of wish he was still here so we could beat him twice a year.”

In just his second season in Detroit, Goff led the Lions to a 15-9 victory over the Packers in Week 9, and a 20-16 win in Week 18. The latter knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention and would become the final game Rodgers took to the field in a Packers uniform.

While Goff would have loved to go head-to-head with Rodgers for years to come, the Lions, as well as the rest of the NFC North, aren’t losing sleep over the four-time NFL MVP’s departure from the division. The Packers had a stranglehold on the division in the Rodgers era, winning eight division titles dating back to 2011. The Lions, meanwhile, haven’t finished atop the NFC North since 1993 when it was the old NFC Central.

Are Lions NFC North favorites in 2023 with Jared Goff under center?

2023 feels as good a time as ever for the Lions to potentially break the drought, coming off a 9-8 campaign. Detroit started the season 1-6 before catching fire, going 8-2 in its final 10 games. Goff, coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, isn’t penciling in the Lions as favorites just yet, however.

“I mean, we’ve missed the playoffs, why would we have a bullseye? We played better last year and have a lot of work to do still, but we’re a better team,” Goff said on April 18, via Heavy.com. “We’ll get teams better shots maybe, but we certainly have done a lot of things that have improved our chances and hopefully can give us a better chance this year…

“I don’t believe there are any favorites to win anything in April. What do I know? A lot can change from now until August or whatever. We like what we’ve done in the offseason and last year, but plenty of stuff to get better at and work on.”