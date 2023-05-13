Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs missed Saturday’s minicamp practice due to injury, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. He reportedly suffered from a “slight ankle injury” that kept him out for the day.

Gibbs, selected No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, practiced on Friday. It’s unclear if he sustained the injury during the practice or if it was an existing condition that was re-aggravated.

While injuries are never welcomed, it doesn’t sound like Gibbs’ is too serious.

“He had a little tweak, but no big issue,” said assistant general manager Ray Agnew. “He’ll be fine. We’re just being safe with it.”

Gibbs spent the 2020 and 2021 college football seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2022 campaign. He posted some big numbers during his lone season with the Crimson Tide.

Gibbs rushed for 926 yards, totaled 444 receiving yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns at Alabama last season. His productivity and dual-threat ability out of the backfield propelled him into a first-round selection.

Prior to his arrival at Alabama, Gibbs played in 19 games for Georgia Tech. He rushed for 1,206 yards and scored eight touchdowns on the ground. He added 768 receiving yards and found the end zone five more times.

Gibbs earned first-team All-ACC and second-team All-America honors during the 2021 season at Georgia Tech. Last season, he was a second-team All-SEC selection for Alabama.

Detroit Lions enduring not-so-fun offseason

It sounds like Gibbs’ absence from Saturday’s minicamp practice is purely precautionary. So, in general, it’s not the worst news in the world. But it’s still another ding on a relatively rough offseason for the Lions.

Detroit suffered a big hit when the NFL issued penalties to five players who violated the league’s gambling policies. Four of those individuals suited up for the Lions.

The offenders included wide receivers Stanley Berryhill, Quintez Cephus and (most notably) Jameson Williams. Defensive back CJ Moore was also involved, as well as Washington Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney.

Detroit waived Berryhill earlier this week. Williams faces a six-game suspension for violating the league policies. Cephus and Moore face a season-long suspension and must apply for reinstatement following the 2023 campaign.

Williams’ representation released a statement following the suspension.

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit.”

To add insult to injury, the Los Angeles Chargers massively trolled the Lions on social media during the NFL’s schedule release on Thursday. The team created an anime advertisement regarding gambling problems to announce their Week 10 matchup against Detroit.