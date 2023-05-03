The Detroit Lions rolled out the red carpet for their first-round draft choice Jahmyr Gibbs during his first visit to the team’s practice facility. He was greeted by the two greatest Lions of all time — Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson Jr.

The presence of Sanders, an all-time great running back in NFL history, especially resonated with Gibbs. The former Alabama star was the highest drafted running back (No. 12 overall) since they drafted Sanders third overall in 1989.

“He’s my favorite player, like ever, so I’ve been watching him for a while,” Gibbs said, via MLive.com. “Yeah, just meeting him was crazy, a historical moment for me. I’m always going to remember that. I’m just going to bring a lot. Running the ball and returning kicks, catching the ball just feel like whatever spot they want me at. I think I’ll excel, and just add more to the team to help us win more.”

Gibbs does have Sanders’ uncanny ability to elude would-be tacklers. Add in his dynamic versatility and pass-catching skills, and the Lions could potentially build their offense around Gibbs in somewhat the same fashion they did in the 1990s with Sanders.

Gibbs comes to Detroit with high expectations

Jahmyr Gibbs wanted a to play on a brighter stage before beginning his pro career. He did just that by transferring to Alabama from Georgia Tech during the 2022 offseason.

Gibbs cemented his status as one of the nation’s best running backs while at Georgia Tech In 2021. He was named a first-team All-ACC selection after racking up 1,805 total yards his sophomore season, the second most in Yellow Jacket single-season history.

After transferring, he went on to amass 1,628 all-purpose yards this past season for Alabama. Those numbers ranked him third in the SEC and 21st in the nation. Gibbs had 151 carries this season for 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. That also means over 700 of his yards came from the passing game and special teams — proving his nature as a do-it-all running back.

Stacking up 2,132 total rushing yards and 1,212 total receiving yards over three college football seasons breeds Barry Sanders levels of expectations. Of course, that’s being hopeful. Gibbs might be the highest-drafted running back since Sanders, but is a long way from breathing the same air as one of the all-time greats. Though, his college career and draft position suggest he is off to a great start.