Logo Revealed for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Less than 24 hours from the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII, we’re already looking ahead to next year’s big game. On Monday morning, NFL fans captured a sneak peek of the Super Bowl LVIII logo, which is set to be played in Las Vegas.

The NFL continues to move forward with the standard roman numeral look, but with landmarks iconic in Las Vegas featured. It’s not much of a shift away from what we’ve seen in recent years, but it does have some unique art incorporated.

In addition to the logo, images of the Super Bowl LVIII footballs also came out. Again, it’s a pretty standard look:

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. We’re hoping that game is half as good as the one we witnessed on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds to play to lift Kansas City above Philadelphia.

Chiefs QB Chad Henne Retires After Super Bowl Victory

Just like Peyton Manning, Chad Henne is leaving the NFL a winner. Kansas City’s backup quarterback announced his retirement following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

On Instagram after the game, Henne posted a picture of himself, beer in hand, following the Super Bowl win. The caption read, “Calling it a career. Capping it off with a (Bud Light) and another ring!”

Henne enjoyed a 15-year NFL career after coming out of Michigan. He spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2008-11) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2012-17) before closing his career with the Chiefs (2018-22).

Henne’s career ends with 13,290 yards, 60 touchdown passes and, most importantly, two Super Bowl rings.