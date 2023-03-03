Longtime NFL Referee Retires, Fans Respond by Resurfacing His Worst Calls

After spending the last 19 seasons as an NFL referee, Jerome Boger has decided to retire. This was met with a surprising amount of joy from fans.
Of course, there really isn’t a referee who has never made a call that every fan agrees with but Boger had a tendency to be at the center of controversy. Because of this, fans decided to commemorate his retirement by bringing up a highlight real of mistakes he’s made over the last two decades.
This starts with one from the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, which NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan co-hosts. From the podcast’s account, a video of Lewan yelling at Bogar was posted.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith agrees with Taylor Lewan, by the way.
Then there was the inadvertent whistle in a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, where the referee, Jerome Boger, chose to ignore the whistle.
Then he played with Seattle Seahawks fans’ hearts by butchering this call.
Actually, he might have a history in Seattle.
Jerome Boger is also a referee who fans have been extremely critical of in regard to how he has called roughing the passer.
Hopefully, we all get a retirement sendoff like this one. Writers can get every typo thrown back at them. Accountants can be shown every decimal point missed. Detectives can be reminded of every case they didn’t solve.
Until we meet again and a happy retirement, Jerome Boger.
Head Super Bowl Referee Addresses the Controversial Call
The Super Bowl suffered from a controversial defensive holding call that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a chip shot field goal to win. It was a call that head referee Carl Cheffers later explained.
“The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release on the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding,” Cheffers said.
“The grabbing of the jersey that restricted his release to the outside. He was then asked if it was a clear violation from the crew’s vantage point, to which he responded yes. It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction. There was no debate. Just making sure what he had, and once he told us what he had, we went about our business.”