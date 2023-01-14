LOOK: Damar Hamlin Continues To Amaze, Makes Trip To Visit With Bills Teammates

Damar Hamlin continues to be an inspiration for everyone across the country. In the weeks since suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, he’s made tremendous progress.

Saturday, an Instagram story from Bills linebacker Matt Milano showed that Hamlin appeared to be back in the team building in Orchard Park. It was another incredible development in his remarkable story.

From Matt Milano's Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back "on campus" in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023

Immediately after collapsing on the field, medical personnel performed CPR and rushed Hamlin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. For several days, Hamlin was listed in critical condition.

Players, coaches, analysts and fans have shown nothing but support for the 24-year-old Hamlin since the frightening medical emergency. This is another amazing update that everyone will love hearing.

This is a developing story.