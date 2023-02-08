LOOK: Eagles Fan Kevin Hart Makes Crazy Purchase Ahead of Super Bowl Matchup

Kevin Hart is feeling right with his Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl once again. So much so, he’s made a fascinating purchase to commemorate the accomplishment.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Hart took to Twitter to reveal he bought an actual eagle to celebrate the franchise’s NFC Championship victory. If that’s not a good omen, we don’t know what is.

Check out the video Hart posted to Twitter, where he revealed the fascinating news.

Kevin Hart says he bought an Eagle for $16.5 million to celebrate the #Eagles playing in the Super Bowl

pic.twitter.com/Dbr2NyBk98 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 7, 2023

“Ladies and gentlemen, I splurged a little bit. I went and bought an eagle,” Hart said. “I bought that. $16.5 mill. Cash. I’m the only Black man with an eagle during Black History Month.”

Of course, Hart named the eagle Jalen Hurts. It doesn’t get better than that.

Time will tell if Kevin Hart and Jalen Hurts — the quarterback, and the eagle — are celebrating on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes Makes Wild Super Bowl Bet With Cooper Manning

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot riding on the Super Bowl — and we’re not talking about NFL glory, here. If Kansas City tops the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes will chug a beer from some of Cooper Manning’s footwear.

Specifically, Mahomes promised to chug a Coors Light via one of Manning’s boots. He did make Manning promise to wash his socks beforehand.

Now, Mahomes is no stranger to guzzling some suds — he basically poured a beer down his throat during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade after they defeated the 49ers in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer out of Cooper Manning's boot if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl 🤣



Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/WiI1xnKVc9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

And he and Manning still wouldn’t be the first sportsmen to celebrate by imbibing some drinks via footwear. Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian and fan favorite, made a tradition of “shoeys” when he stood on the podium, taking off one of his race boots — fresh off several hours in a sweaty F1 cockpit — only to chug some champagne out of it. He’s even gotten other drivers and some commentators to get in on the tradition.

Now, thanks to a Manning brother, we’ll be getting an NFL “shoey” — arguably a history-making one — if the Chiefs win on Sunday evening.

Outsider’s Andrew Graham contributed to this article.