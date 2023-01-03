LOOK: Every NFL Team Changed Its Twitter Profile Picture to Support Damar Hamlin

All 32 teams in the NFL are coming together in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. As the 24-year-old remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, every organization made a change to their Twitter profiles.

Each team in the league changed their profile pictures to an image that reads, “Pray for Damar.” The image also features Hamlin’s No. 3.

It’s just the latest example that players, coaches and organizations are putting Hamlin before the game of football. It’s been incredibly heart-warming to see the outpouring of support for Hamlin during this incredibly difficult time.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Medical personnel administered CPR and he was immediately rushed to the UC Medical Center.

An hour after Hamlin collapsed, the NFL suspended the game between the Bills and Bengals. Several fans, as well as teammate Stefon Diggs, traveled to the hospital to show support for Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin’s Family Releases Statement

On Tuesday, the family of Damar Hamlin released a statement. It was the first public comment from the family following the horrific incident that unfolded on Monday Night Football.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.

“We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Also on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills released a health update on Hamlin.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the Bills said. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”