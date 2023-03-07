LOOK: NFL WR KJ Osborn Saves Man from Burning Car

Minnesota Vikings receiver KJ Osborn and three others saved a man from his burning car Sunday night in Austin.

Osborn revealed his heroic actions during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” Monday, in which the 25-year-old was on the phone in an Uber when his driver alerted him of a car engulfed in flames on the side of the road. The two rushed over to the car to remove the man from the vehicle.

“It’s a situation that I never imagined myself in a billion years,” Osborn said, via Fox News. “But I’m on my way home, I’m in the back of an Uber, and my head is down and I’m on my phone, just on my way home. My Uber driver just starts going crazy. He’s like, ‘Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!’ I look up, and I’m wondering what’s all the fuss about and there’s nobody on the street. He’s like, ‘This guy crashed,’ and I look to my right and there’s a car, if you were to picture it, under a bridge’s pillars. His car is head-on. He hit the pillar and his car is in flames.”

“Initially, my Uber driver, who is also a hero – there was three other people there. All heroes. He got out the car, and he’s like, ‘We need to call 911, talk to 911.’ I’m like, ‘No, we got to go save this guy.’”

Osborn shared a few photos from the scene and released a statement through Twitter.

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

KJ Osborn Praised for Heroism

“Most of the time the saying goes ‘wrong place wrong time,’” Osborn tweeted. “But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time. Last night myself and these 3 absolute heroes helped save a man’s life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I’d never imagine being a part of in a million years.

“I’ll leave you with this. God is real. And His LOVE is real. He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy.”