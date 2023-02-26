LOOK: Pat McAfee Officially Served Lawsuit Papers by Brett Farve

Pat McAfee has been officially served his lawsuit papers by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who is suing the former NFL punter for defamation of character over allegations made about his involvement in the Mississippi state welfare scandal.

McAfee, the host of “The Pat McAfee Show,” took to Twitter Sunday to share an image of the papers.

“Officially official,” McAfee wrote.

In addition, Favre is suing Shannon Sharpe, co-host of FS1‘s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.” The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end called Favre a “sleazeball” in September and accused him of knowingly stealing $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds in exchange for motivational speeches he never made.

McAfee, meanwhile, accused Favre of “stealing from the poor people of Mississippi.”

“Every time his name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people. And took money right out of their pockets,” McAfee said about Favre, per the defamation lawsuit.

Pat McAfee Ready to Go to Court with Brett Favre

Just a day after the lawsuit became public, McAfee broke his silence.

“We made it boys. Let’s raise our drinks,” McAfee said. “… This show has grown so much that we’re lucky to be live from Radio Row. We’re lucky to have a little bit of say in sports.

“We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be part of the sports media world. And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun. I’m getting sued, alongside Shannon Sharpe and an auditor from Mississippi, by Brett f—–’ Favre.”

Eric Herschmann, Favre’s attorney, said earlier this month that McAfee is going to learn a lesson “the hard way.”

“It’s going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars,” he said. “And if it bankrupts him, then he will have learned his lesson about you don’t try to promote yourself by inappropriately and improperly attacking somebody else. He’s going to learn a lesson the hard way.”