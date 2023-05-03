Chargers GM: There is QB contract blueprint for Justin Herbert, new deal

Justin Herbert is going to get paid by the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a matter of when, not if.

The real question is how much will the franchise ink their star quarterback for. Yes, they’ll be backing up the Brinks truck, but will it be more than the recent deals quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts signed is the prevailing thought.

According to Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, those aforementioned deals can provide a blueprint for Los Angeles to work off of. He explained as much following the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Any time there is a contract signed at that position, yeah, it’s going to come up in conversation,” Telesco said. “I wouldn’t say there is any quarterback contract out there that is a blueprint. I wouldn’t say that at all. But, like anything else, there’ll be contracts that’ll be talked about. We’ll cherry-pick some things out of that contract we like. The agent will cherry-pick some things out of that contract that he likes.

“In the end, we’ll get to a compromise at some point, something that works for everybody. That’s what we’ll do here. I don’t really have a timeframe for it, to be honest with you, but we’ll get there.”

Now, there’s certainly no rush. As Telesco put it, Herbert and the Chargers will find a contract that works for everybody. Still, it’s fascinating to think about what the former Oregon star could command in contract demands.

Since coming into the NFL via the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert has simply dazzled. He’s shown why he was considered one of the top quarterbacks in his class and then some, and many believe he’s the most talented signal caller in the entire league.

Through three seasons, Herbert has passed for 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns. Additionally, he’s captured the NFL Rookie of the Year Award, along with being named to the Pro Bowl, among other awards.

Unfortunately, his first career playoff game didn’t go swimmingly, as the Chargers blew a three touchdown lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round. Nevertheless, he’ll have plenty more opportunities to lead Los Angeles into battle, as he’s still just 25 years old.

Justin Herbert is going to be a very, very rich man soon. Until then, he’ll keep balling out in Los Angeles. The Chargers are elated to have him, and the rest of the NFL will continue fearing him.