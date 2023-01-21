Joey Bosa Fined For Criticizing Officials Following Playoff Loss To Jacksonville

Nobody was more frustrated with the Los Angeles Chargers playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars than Joey Bosa. He was visibly upset with the result both during the game and after, criticizing the officials during a postgame press conference.

Those actions and words have now cost Bosa a few dollars, with the NFL fining the pass rusher over $50,000 for a few different incidents. Between publicly discussing the officials and slamming his helmet down on the field, Bosa will be opening the checkbook.

“The NFL fined #Chargers star Joey Bosa $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct and public criticism of officiating in last week’s playoff loss to the #Jaguars,” Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network said.

Nearly $43,000 of the fine money is due to Bosa’s unsportsmanlike penalties committed while Jacksonville was completing its comeback. $12,500 was due to making comments on the officiating.