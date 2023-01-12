Los Angeles Chargers Keep the Receipts, Put Their Critics on Blast

The Los Angeles Chargers heard the noise and kept the receipts. Now, they’re throwing it back into the faces of all the doubters after securing a spot in the NFL playoffs.

This week, the Chargers created a minute-long video rehashing all of the comments pundits across the media made about their chances of reaching the playoffs. Some said, “they’re not good.” Others said “they’re done” for the season.

Many of the comments started coming in mid-November, when the Chargers owned a 5-5 record. But L.A. won five of its final seven contests, closing the year with a 10-7 record.

Below is the video the Chargers sent out earlier in the week. It seems to be a fan favorite, registering over 20,000 likes on Twitter.

The Chargers earned a playoff spot in the AFC for the first time since 2018. They’ll travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Wild Card round.

NFL Makes Call on Potential AFC Championship Game

After taking a few weeks to hammer out the details, the NFL has finally found a way to resolve a potential issue with a Chiefs-Bills matchup in the AFC Championship Game.

If those two teams reach the title game on the AFC side, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium agreed to host.

The NFL looked for solutions to the potential matchup after canceling the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Thursday.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin and his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance.”

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, earning a first-round bye. The Bills will play the Dolphins on Sunday.