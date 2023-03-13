Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler might be on his way out the door. The six-year NFL veteran is reportedly requesting permission to speak with other teams about a possible trade.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported that Ekeler put in his request after preliminary talks about a contract extension “did not progress.” The running back’s agent, Cameron Weiss, gave Schefter the inside scoop.

Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Ekeler led the Chargers with 915 rushing yards last season. He was also responsible for 13 of the team’s 15 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. Ekeler also totaled 722 receiving yards and added five touchdown catches to his total.

Ekeler has led Los Angeles’ rushing attack each of the past three seasons. He’s spent his entire career with the Chargers after going undrafted in 2017. Over the course of his career, Ekeler has racked up 3,727 yards on the ground and 34 rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, Ekeler has piled up 3,448 receiving yards and caught 29 touchdown passes. Without question, he’s been one of the most versatile weapons the Chargers have had on the offensive side of the football.

If Ekeler is granted permission to speak with other teams, there could be multiple interested suitors.

Los Angeles Chargers Land Kellen Moore as Offensive Coordinator

There’s a renewed sense of excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense entering the 2023 NFL season. A big reason why is because the team tabbed Kellen Moore as the next offensive coordinator.

Only 34, Moore is considered one of the bright young minds in the game. He joins the Chargers staff after working as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys for the previous four seasons.

Moore goes from working with Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a rising star at the quarterback position. He’d love to have Austin Ekeler out of the backfield, as well, but the future there is much more uncertain.

Los Angeles finished last season with a 10-7 record, reaching the playoffs. The Chargers lost to the the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card.