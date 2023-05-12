Los Angeles Chargers take major shot at Dak Prescott, Cowboys social media team in schedule release video

The Los Angeles Chargers threw darts left and right in their 2023 anime-themed schedule release video on Thursday. Perhaps no dart was sharper than the one they slung at the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.
Teasing the Chargers’ Week 6 matchup, the video shows Prescott, in anime form, looking down at the Cowboys’ now-infamous post-game tweet that seemed to throw the QB under the bus following the playoff loss to San Francisco.
In the video, Prescott appears to get hit by a Cowboys bus with the name “Content Team” on it:
Following the 19-12 loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys social media team posted an interesting tweet along with their post-game recap.
“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the tweet read.
Prescott took complete responsibility for his two interceptions after that Sunday’s game. He said that the poor throws were “100% on me.”
Prescott ended the game completing 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Sunday’s loss marked the second-straight year in which the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers.
Although the Cowboys were the butt end of the joke, they have the opportunity to make the Chargers regret it in primetime this season. They meet for a Monday Night Football showdown in October.
Cowboys 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Week 1 – at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday Night)
- Week 2 – vs New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 3 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m ET
- Week 4 – vs New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 5 – at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 6 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:25 p.m. ET (Monday Night Football)
- Week 7 – BYE
- Week 8 – vs Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Week 9 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 10 – vs New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 11 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Week 12 – vs Washington Commanders, 4:30 p.m. ET (Thanksgiving Day)
- Week 13 – vs Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 14 – vs Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 15 – at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 16 – at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 17 – vs Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (Saturday Night)
- Week 18 – at Washington Commanders, Time TBD