Los Angeles Rams, Jalen Ramsey Situation Takes Interesting Turn

A trade might be in the cards for Jalen Ramsey, the Los Angeles Rams cornerback and one of the brightest defensive stars in the NFL. As the Rams eye a potential franchise reset nearly 13 months after winning the Super Bowl, he is aware he could be on the move.

Ramsey reportedly tweeted then deleted that he “maybe” the Rams would trade him. On Thursday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Rams have held “talks” with a number of teams

Sources “believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks,” Pelissero wrote.

Jordan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams for The Athletic, confirmed what Peliserro reported and noted that “Ramsey, who is pretty involved/knowledgeable in how teams run/are built in general, has alluded to this possibility for weeks.”

It’s what the Rams might get in a Ramsey trade

If Ramsey is on the trade block, the compensation the Rams can expect in return is likely a strong haul.

When the Rams traded for Ramsey in 2019, they gave up quite a bit of resources. The Rams, in exchange for getting him, sent the Jacksonville Jaguars a trio of draft picks. They included the Rams 2020 and 2021 first round picks, plus a 2021 fourth round pick.

But Ramsey, 28, is also on a much more expensive contract than he was when the Rams acquired him. And like any player, he’s only going to get older.

The Rams can certainly expect some valuable assets out of any potential Ramsey trade. But they’ll likely struggle to get back what they sent out. Any trade compensation will also depend on what opposing teams are willing to send out — it’s possible, though unlikely, that the Rams don’t hear a suitable offer.

Either way, the Rams are not likely to recoup a similar level of assets to the ones they used to get Ramsey at first.

Then again, it was probably worth it, given Ramsey was an integral piece of a Super Bowl-winning team in 2021.