Los Angeles Rams Reportedly Interested in Trading Away QB Matthew Stafford

After two years, the Los Angeles Rams are reportedly shopping quarterback Matthew Stafford. Former NFL executive and current analyst Michael Lombardi told the Pat McAfee Show that he’s already hearing rumblings this offseason.

Though Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl at the end of his first season, Los Angeles struggled mightily in 2022. The team finished with a 5-12 record and Stafford played in just nine games after suffering an injury.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Lombardi said the Rams have already made calls, trying to get Stafford’s money off the books.

“Matt Stafford is fully available,” Lombardi said. “They’d love to trade him. They can’t do it because he’s got $57 million guaranteed. … He’s got $26 million of an option bonus on the third day of the league year and he’s got $31 million in Paragraph 5 on the third day of the league year. All of that is guaranteed.”

Video of Lombardi talking about Matthew Stafford on the @PatMcAfeeShowpic.twitter.com/ql4c7p4TKk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 9, 2023

After the 2020 season, the Los Angeles Rams wanted to bring Stafford to town at the request of head coach Sean McVay. The team obliged and the organization won a Super Bowl.

But, in a “what have you done for me lately,” league, it sounds like Los Angeles has serious interest in moving on.

Does Matthew Stafford Enter the Interesting QB Offseason Discussion?

This offseason has been particularly intriguing when it comes to NFL quarterbacks. If the Los Angeles Rams are serious about dealing Matthew Stafford, it would be another major headline.

Wouldn’t that be par for the course?

The first major move came when Tom Brady announced his retirement after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many believed Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers would be the next domino to fall. Right now, there’s still not much to say.

Derek Carr agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints after nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. And there’s a lot of questions about where former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could land.

Plus, the Baltimore Ravens just placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. So, the former league MVP may or may not be back in Baltimore next season.

Got all that? NFL free agency really is wild.