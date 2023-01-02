los-angeles-rams-set-record-for-most-losses-by-a-defending-super-bowl-champion

Los Angeles Rams fans, choose to remember the ecstasy you felt last year when your favorite team won the Super Bowl in front of the home folks at SoFi Stadium.

This year is one to be erased from the memory. That’s because the Los Angeles Rams set an ugly NFL record Sunday in regards to said season. No defending Super Bowl champion ever has lost 11 games. Fittingly, the Rams looked hapless in setting this record for futility. They fell to the Chargers, their fellow SoFi dwellers, 31-10.

Before this season, the 1999 Denver Broncos owned the worst record for a defending Super Bowl champion. That season, the Broncos went 6-10. The Rams became the eighth defending champion to post a losing record.

The Rams now have the most losses by a reigning Super Bowl Champion in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/aeqgc8ScQ6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2023

Denver had a quarterback change to blame for 1999. John Elway retired, giving way to Brian Grise, the son of Miami legend Bob Griese. The 1968 Green Bay Packers also stumbled to a losing season after winning it all the year before. But they also changed coaches, going from the iconic Vince Lombardi to Phil Bengston after Lombardi retired. The 1981 Raiders were 7-9. Then the 1982 49ers followed with a 3-6 record during a season limited because of a players strike. The 1987 Giants were 6-9 in a season that also featured a strike. And in 1988, Washington posted a 7-9 record.

The 2003 Tampa Bay team, at 7-9, were the last Super Bowl champions to stumble to a losing record before the Rams did so this season.

On Sunday, the Rams scored a touchdown four minutes remaining in the first half to trim the Chargers’ lead to 14-10. They then didn’t score another point.

You can blame injuries for much of the issues. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp have been hobbled. Baker Mayfield, the one-time top pick of the NFL draft, signed with the Rams in early December. He gave them some new energy, leading them to wins over the Raiders and Broncos.

But Mayfield threw for only 132 yards against the Chargers with zero touchdowns.

After the performance, expect more rumors regarding the future of Rams coach Sean McVay. And fans already have jumped ship. Both the Rams and Chargers share SoFi Stadium. But reports indicated that the crowd was decidedly for the Chargers.

“Sold the whole damn farm for a championship,” one NFL fan wrote. Another attributed it to a “Super Bowl hangover.” You’d think a couple of aspirin back in September might’ve fixed that.