Loser of the Coin Toss is on an Insane Super Bowl Heater

Forget the actual game, we can go ahead and crown a Super Bowl champion after the coin toss. If you believe in trends, then the loser of the pre-game ceremony is going to win this weekend.

Everyone is looking forward to Super Bowl LVII, with the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Kansas City Chiefs to close out the NFL season. But is there really any reason to tune in? For nearly a decade, the winner of the biggest game has been the loser of the coin toss.

Per The Athletic, the loser of the coin toss has gone on to win the last eight (!) Super Bowls. That seems … insane. So, both the Chiefs and Eagles should be hoping to lose the toss, right?

Here’s the complete list of the last eight winners, per The Athletic:

It seems almost impossible that the winner of the coin toss could have such bad luck for an extended period of time. It’s one of the crazier trends in sports.

As wild as the coin toss curse is, there’s actually another factor in determining the Super Bowl winner. And, once again, it has absolutely nothing to do with the actual game.

White Uniforms Bring Good Luck to the Super Bowl?

As if the coin toss curse wasn’t enough, there’s another recent trend that’s been insanely accurate at predicting the Super Bowl winner. If you’re wearing a white uniform, you’ve got a great shot to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

According to FanSided, the team wearing a white jersey as won 15 of the last 18 titles. So, if the team wearing a white uniform loses the coin toss, it’s gotta be a lock, right?

This year, the Chiefs are wearing the white jerseys while the Eagles sport the green. Interestingly enough, both Kansas City and Philadelphia won their most recent Super Bowls while wearing the team-color jerseys.