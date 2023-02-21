New Details Reveal Next Madden NFL Video Game Could Look Very Different in 2024

New details emerged about Madden 24, the latest edition in the video game franchise. The game could undergo drastic changes this year.

Madden 24, set for a summer release per tradition, could be a “make or break” release according to Insider Gaming. This came on the heels of controversy surrounding last year’s release: Madden 23.

A source told Insider Gaming there was a discount planned for players. Those players lost save files or had corrupted files during an EA Sports update.

“The discount being referred to is the 50% discount EA announced for any Madden 23 players that lost their Connected Franchise save due to an update pushed by the team at EA Tiburon causing save files to become corrupted,” Mike Straw wrote. “Those players will also receive an invite to the game’s closed beta.”

Basically, it’s now or never for the franchise and the focus shifted towards the newest edition.

“As far as what fans can expect from Madden 24, things were kept tight-lipped after gameplay updates were leaked for Madden 23,” Straw wrote. “That said, one area the studio is focusing on is the single-player and offline experience.

“For Franchise mode, sources say that the developers feel the mode is almost there with smaller additions — aside from the larger fixes to the database issues — being what’s needed to keep players invested. That said, things like better contract management is said to be one of the higher priorities for the mode, though it’s unclear if it will be ready for Madden 24.”

Madden 24 Facing Make or Break Release?

It’s a turbulent time for football video games. The return of NCAA Football was delayed from its scheduled 2023 release.

Those who played Madden each year remember the earlier days of the franchise, particularly the mid-2000s. Madden 24 could look like or remain drastically different.

The mid-2000s games featured an emphasis on “franchise mode” that was interactive offline, plus the much hyped “superstar mode,” where players could create their own athlete to try and have a Hall of Fame career.

Most of the focus shifted towards online play after the game adapted for next generation consoles. “Ultimate Team” and more features that strayed away from the so-called golden age of the franchise.

Heck, even this writer was a big proponent of both franchises but soured on both in recent years. Remember those killer soundtracks in roughly 2007 and ‘08? We do.

Madden 24 could be the game that keeps the franchise alive, ends it altogether or ultimately forces another company to develop an NFL video game. Good luck EA Sports.