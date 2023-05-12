Magic Johnson becoming part-owner of Washington Commanders, sounds off following sale news

Earvin “Magic” Johnson is expanding his sports ownership portfolio, as he’s part of the ownership group purchasing the Washington Commanders. Now the NBA Hall of Famer has skin in the NFL. That, alongside a trio of minority holdings in Los Angeles franchises: the Dodgers, LAFC, and the Sparks.

With Josh Harris — and the new ownership group — announcing the sale with the team on Friday, Johnson took to Twitter. He’s excited to get to work as an NFL owner.

“I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders,” Johnson said. “Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I’m so excited to get to work on executing our vision for the Commanders and our loyal fanbase!”

I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders. Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I’m so… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 12, 2023

Commanders fans can probably expect more tweeting like this from Johnson. His sports observations on Twitter have earned a cult following of sorts. And he’s likely to spend a bit more time watching the NFL team he now owns. It’s only natural he’ll fire off some takes.

There are still some procedural steps remaining for the sale to become final, such as the league rubber stamping it. But Harris and Co. likely wouldn’t announce a sale agreement without confidence that the team owners would approve it.

More on the sale agreement between the Washington Commander, Harris ownership group

Harris released a lengthy statement thanking every member of his group and the Washington community. An area native, he opened up about how personal the purchase was. He reflected on growing up nearby and now owning his hometown NFL team.

“Growing up in Chevy Chase, I experienced first-hand the excitement around the team, including its three Super Bowl victories and long-term winning culture,” Harris said. “We look forward to the formal approval of our ownership by the NFL in the months ahead and to having the honor to serve as responsible and accountable stewards of the commanders franchise moving forward.”

Dan and Tanya Snyder, the current owners, also released a statement.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners,” the Snyders said in a statement. “We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”