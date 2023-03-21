Magic Johnson Joins Bid for NFL’s Washington Commanders

Magic Johnson joined a bid for the Washington Commanders in a potential purchase from current owner Dan Snyder, according to a report from Sportico.

A sale is believed to be imminent, but there are no concrete reports of a potential buyer of the franchise. Johnson getting in on the fun is an intriguing scenario.

Reportedly, Johnson is involved with 76ers and Devils owner Josh Harris and his group.

“Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson has joined the bidding for the Washington Commanders as part of a group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris, according to multiple people familiar with negotiations,” Scott Soshnick and Eden Novy-Williams wrote for Sportico. “The former NBA star and notable sports investor was also part of Harris’s failed bid for the NFL’s Denver Broncos last year. He is providing both money and expertise to the Commanders bid, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. The group is one of a handful still in talks with current owner Dan Snyder, who is exploring a possible sale amid numerous accusations and investigations into financial impropriety and a hostile work environment.

“It’s unclear how much capital Johnson is contributing to the group. A representative for Harris declined to comment. Johnson didn’t immediately respond to a text message.”

Johnson is no stranger to ownership roles after his stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2011. The Lakers legend put in $50 million of his own money as part of a group bid.

Washington Commanders Sale Imminent? To Magic Johnson?

Snyder and his wife, Tanya, reportedly cleared out of the facility, according to Pro Football Talk. The family has owned the team since 1999.

“We’re also told that, within the building, the word being used regarding a potential sale is ‘imminent,’ Pro Football Talk reported. “Multiple sources said that a sale could be approved and announced as soon as the upcoming league meetings in Arizona.”

The potential purchaser(s) of the organization remains unknown at this time. Multiple potential bidders toured the facility, according to the report.

It is unknown if Johnson toured the facility in his potential bid to purchase the franchise.

Facing a ton of controversy, Snyder and his wife said they were exploring the potential sale of the team. There is a lot of skepticism about whether or not Snyder would pull the trigger on a sale. But it sounds like things are moving forward in this regard. According to Pro Football Talk, a minimum of 24 owners must approve the sale. Considering Snyder’s unpopularity among NFL owners, it may not be that difficult to get 75% of the vote.