Magic Johnson’s Group Officially Submits $6B Bid To Buy Washington Commanders

Magic Johnson’s name and money quite possibly will be enough to meet Dan Snyder’s price for the Washington Commanders.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the ownership group, which features Johnson and NBA owner Josh Harris, met Snyder’s asking price of $6 billion for the team. Fellow NFL owners are pressuring Snyder to sell the Commanders. But Snyder, who bought the franchise in 1999, had yet to receive a large enough offer. He placed the Commanders for sale last November.

NFL owners are meeting in Phoenix this week. It takes 24 of 32 owners to approve a sale. Most thought the sale would become official this week, with the owners meeting targeted as the deadline. Snyder doesn’t have to reveal the names, publicly, until he officially submits them to the NFL office.

Harris has been a contender for the Commanders for months. His company also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. And Harris also is part of the ownership group of Crystal Palace FC, a soccer team in the English Premier League. But his previous offer reportedly didn’t meet Snyder’s asking price and it wasn’t clear whether he could hit the financial benchmarks set by the NFL.

The Associated Press reported last week that Magic Johnson had joined the Harris group to buy the Commanders. Johnson also was part of Harris’ group to buy the Denver Broncos last year. But Rob Walton, who is the heir to the Walmart fortune, turned in the highest bid of $4.65 billion. At the time, it was the most money paid for a North American sports franchise. Obviously, the Commanders price would reset the standard.

If the Commanders deal goes through, it will only expand Magic Johnson’s reach in the sports world. He’ll always be remembered for his days as a Laker. And he remains one of the best NBA players ever. But he’s been equally successful in the business world.

Johnson already owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers. Plus, he’s a member of the ownership groups of Los Angeles FC in the MLS and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Although Johnson is a West Coast guy, Harris has deep ties to the Washington D.C. area. He grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. The ownership group also includes Mitchell Rales, a billionaire from D.C.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter then added to the reporting, writing that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also made a $6 billion bid.

Schefter tweeted “with two groups known to have submitted bids, there is a growing belief a purchase agreement could be in place by the NFL Draft.” The draft starts April 27.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also had interest in buying the Commanders. But Snyder reportedly didn’t want to sell the team to him. Bezos owns the Washington Post, which has done extensive investigative reporting on Snyder’s team. Snyder believed Bezos pushed the investigations in order to force Snyder to sell.

Earlier this year, it appeared Bezos was the only potential owner who was rich enough to buy the Commanders. Then Magic Johnson joined the Commanders ownership group.