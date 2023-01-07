Major Cities Turn Down Opportunity to Host Neutral Site AFC Championship Game

The NFL faces a rare playoff scenario for a neutral site AFC Championship game if teams impacted by the canceled Bengals-Bills game earn a spot. And it also might not be easy to find an available stadium.

Reports Saturday suggest two domed stadiums already are off the table. It means Ford Field in Detroit and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis can’t be used for an AFC neutral site game.

Here’s why a neutral site game for the AFC even is in the conversation. The NFL opted not to continue the Bengals home game against the Bills, which was supposed to happen this past Monday. Cincinnati led 7-3 in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest.

The league stopped play and sent both teams home. Although it initially looked dire for the Bills safety, Hamlin is off of life support. He talked to his teammates via video call, Friday, hours after doctors took out his breathing tube. And Saturday afternoon, he shared a tweet, thanking fans for their prayers.

But before Hamlin’s injury, the game, itself, carried significant playoff implications. Buffalo could’ve maintained the top seed if it had knocked off the Bengals. With no game, Kansas City currently is the top seed. Also coming into Monday’s game, the Bengals needed to win their final two contests to get to No. 1, while hoping the Chiefs lost.

Detroit, Indianapolis Stadiums Already Out for Neutral Site AFC Championship Game

So with Hamlin showing significant improvement, the NFL turned to figuring out the playoff scenarios. The league ruled that the Bengals-Bills game will have zero impact on the playoff brackets.

Basically, if both Buffalo and Kansas City win or tie this weekend, a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site. If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, then we’re talking neutral side for an AFC championship, again, if it features the Bills and Chiefs.

There’s more. If Baltimore beats Cincinnati, and if those two teams are set to play a wild-card game against each another, the NFL will toss a coin to see which club is the host. If the Bengals win, it’ll be the regular playoff schedule.

But as we said earlier, two stadiums already are out of the equation. Ford Field will be undergoing major work. The field is replacing its turf starting in mid-January.

Why is Ford Field in Detroit not available for a possible neutral site AFC Championship game? I’m told in mid-January they have a previously planned change-out of their turf. At best, they’re the 7-seed and can’t host anyway. So they’ll use the time to improve their field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Lucas Oil Stadium is the site for a gigantic volleyball tournament. The Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the Central Zone Invitational tournament comes in Indy in late January. The tournament draws about 30,000 people to downtown, Most of the city’s 7,000 hotel rooms already are booked.