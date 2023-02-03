Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time

Since his career on the field is over (we think) Tom Brady is heading to TV. For Mark Sanchez, it’s deja vu all over again. Brady came into the league and ruined it for guys like Sanchez, who came into the league later on just to be faced with the GOAT.

Now that Sanchez has moved to TV, specifically with FOX, things look like they’re repeating. Brady is moving in and he’s going to command a lot of attention and of course, money.

While Sanchez is going to find it hard to do the equivalent of a butt fumble on TV, his new colleague has him nervous.

“I guess thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom,” Sanchez said, jokingly, via Awful Announcing. “I get drafted to the guy’s division. Now he’s gotta come to FOX and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy.

“Hopefully he doesn’t get too annoyed with the hazing we put them through as rookies here at FOX. Hopefully, it doesn’t get too annoying for him.”

The 45-year-old quarterback is going to come into the network as the new guy. Can we get a video of Brady carrying Sanchez’s microphone or something? That’d be great. Perhaps they’ll take the GOAT out to a nice dinner and then leave the bill all on him.

After all, that $375 million isn’t going to spend itself.

Tom Brady at the Super Bowl?

Of course, Brady is not going to be playing in this year’s Super Bowl. But that doesn’t mean that he won’t have a part in this year’s big game. FOX will be carrying the game this season. So, that means that Brady has a chance to get on TV for the first time in his new role.

Bob Costas thinks that Brady is going to be there.

“In the immediate future, FOX has the Super Bowl this year,” Costas said. “So I would expect that he would be part of their coverage. Not in the game itself, but there’s a six-hour pregame. And then a halftime, and then a postgame. They’d be very foolish not to want Tom Brady to be front and center as part of that.”

With all of the festivities going on, Brady should be making an appearance of some kind. We’ll see exactly what it looks like as Brady takes on this new role of talking about the sport, instead of playing it.