Mark Wahlberg’s Prediction About Baker Mayfield Succeeding Tom Brady Comes True

Mark Wahlberg was right on the money with his prediction regarding Baker Mayfield succeeding Tom Brady.

Over the last couple of seasons, the Father Stu star made it no secret he believed in Mayfield. Even when the chips were down, Wahlberg championed Mayfield. Whenever Brady was to hang up the cleats, Wahlberg believed the former Oklahoma star should take over for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

It may not have been the journey Wahlberg expected, but he was right. Heck, Mayfield and Brady weren’t even ever teammates. However, he’ll be the one to take the reigns of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Brady.

Originally, Wahlberg — a native son of the New England area — hoped Mayfield would shadow Brady with the Patriots. While this isn’t exactly that, we think it’s close enough to give the Boogie Nights star his credit.

Additionally, Wahlberg and Mayfield have become friends over the years. TMZ caught the pair together on multiple occasions dating back to 2019, when Mayfield entered the NFL. It’s obvious there’s a mutual respect between the duo.

Perhaps Wahlberg can get Mayfield in a cameo in one of his next couple of movies. It’s already too late for the Buccaneers quarterback to play Nathan Drake in Uncharted with Wahlberg — Tom Holland has that under control — but that would’ve been an interesting option.

Nevertheless, Mark Wahlberg will continue to root on Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay. Expect to catch the duo palling around some more, especially if Mayfield captures some of Brady’s magic.

The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2022 season.

Things did not go well for Mayfield in Carolina, though. Mayfield played seven games for the Panthers, starting six of them. Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in that time but was released by Carolina in December.

One day after his release from Carolina, Mayfield was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield played five games for the Rams, starting four of them. He threw for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in that time.