Marshawn Lynch Reveals the Stunning Amount of Money He Was Fined by the NFL During His Career

Have you ever wondered what led to Marshawn Lynch’s famous quote, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined,” before Super Bowl XLIX? Apparently, a hefty amount of fines from the NFL.

Making an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, the former Seattle Seahawks running back provided some insight on that famous line, which he repeated several times during media availability before the Super Bowl. Lynch said he racked up quite a bit of debt with the league prior to the moment.

“The fines started accumulating, and it was from seasons before,” Lynch said. “And now, they run it up. So, it got to a pretty penny.”

When Adam “Pac-Man” Jones asked for Lynch’s fine total, the former running back said it was $1.2 million. So, yeah, that definitely qualifies under the “pretty penny” category.

Lynch said the $1.2 million came from not talking to the media. No wonder he decided to show up to his presser before Super Bowl XLIX.

While Lynch’s $1.2 million in fines remains a staggering total, it was essentially half of what Jones accumulated. He says that he piled up $2.2 million in fines from the NFL.

Combined, the two former NFL stars paid nearly $3.5 million in fines. That’s quite the figure, isn’t it?

Marshawn Lynch Still Upset Over Seahawks Decision in Super Bowl XLIX

One of the biggest questions in Super Bowl history is why the Seattle Seahawks didn’t run Marshawn Lynch on the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX. It’s a question even the running back can’t answer.

Head coach Pete Carroll decided to put the game in Russell Wilson’s hands while the Seahawks had the ball at the 1-yard line. With New England leading Seattle 28-24 with 31 seconds left, Wilson threw an interception, ending the game.

During the I Am Athlete podcast, Lynch said it still bothers him that he didn’t get the ball.

“We were at the peak of our careers with the opportunity to start a dynasty,” Lynch said. “And then we fumbled the bag on the 2-yard line.”

Lynch carried the ball 24 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in the game. He also had one reception for 31 yards. He needed one more touch to lift the Seahawks over the Patriots, though.