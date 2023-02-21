Marshawn Lynch Says Steelers RB Najee Harris is Top 5 in the NFL

Marshawn Lynch has a pretty solid idea of who he thinks the top five running backs are in the NFL, and the list includes Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Lynch appeared this week on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, which is hosted by Brandon Marshall and Adam “Pacman” Jones. The hosts asked the former Seattle Seahawks star to name his top five running backs in the league.

He then named New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Browns running backNick Chubb, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Harris.

“This ain’t in no particular order, but Najee, Derrick Henry, Saquon, Josh, and Chubb,” Lynch said on the show.

Harris has rushed for over 1,000 years in both of his professional seasons with the Steelers. In 2022, he rushed the ball 272 times for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Pittsburgh missed the playoffs.

Marshawn Lynch and Najee Harris have a very solid relationship

Marshawn Lynch and Najee Harris both have roots in the San Francisco Bay, and Lynch has served as a mentor to Harris over the years.

The two met a few years ago and have kept in touch after their first meeting. Harris said he is also unafraid to go to the five-time Pro Bowler for advice.

“Marshawn’s guidance is always good,” Harris said in April 2021, according to an article from the San Francisco Chronicle. “I see him as an older brother, just walking me through everything. He’s helped me out with the financial side of things and how to be marketable off the field.”