Marshawn Lynch Still Fired Up About Not Getting The Ball on Controversial Super Bowl Play Call

Think players don’t spend time obsessing over Super Bowl plays gone wrong? Eight years later, Marshawn Lynch still doesn’t understand why he didn’t get the ball late in the game against the Patriots.

“We were at the peak of our careers with the opportunity to start a dynasty,” Marshawn Lynch said on this week’s I Am Athlete podcast. “And then we fumbled the bag on the two yard line.”

8 years ago today – #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson threw a pick to #Patriots CB Malcolm Butler on the goal-line in SB49 with seconds left in the game.



The INT preserved a 28-24 Pats lead following Tom Brady's 4th TD on the day against the Legion of Boom.pic.twitter.com/Eth97AmAK0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2023

If you’re a Seahawks fan or simply someone who enjoys football drama on the highest of stages, you remember the play. That’s when Pete Carroll opted against going Beast Mode and called for Russell Wilson to pass the ball.

Let’s set the scene. With two minutes to play in the game, the Patriots and Tom Brady had just gone ahead for the first time since the second quarter. And the Seahawks responded well. Wilson quickly took Seattle downfield. Finally, Marshawn Lynch got a carry on first-and-goal from the 5. He gained four yards.

On second down, with the clock now under 30 seconds, Wilson tried to hit Ricardo Lockette on a quick slant. He could’ve handed the ball to Lynch, who’d surpassed 100 yards on the previous play. Instead, the play ended with a Malcolm Butler interception.

The cameras found Tom Brady celebrating on the sidelines. He earned Super Bowl MVP for the third time. Marshawn Lynch mentioned how the Seahawks, who were then the defending Super Bowl champions, could’ve started an NFL dynasty with another victory. Instead, the Patriots and Brady continued theirs.

Marshawn Lynch opens up about not getting the ball in the most pivotal moment of Super Bowl XLIX:



“We at the peak of our careers, with the opportunity to go head and start a dynasty, and then we fumbled the bag on the two yard line.”



Subscribe → https://t.co/R8T9t3Cezw pic.twitter.com/Ew0xFpJhJC — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 18, 2023

So how does Marshawn Lynch remember the moment eight years later? “At the end of the day, it’s a football play, you feel what I’m talking about?” he says on the podcast.

“When it comes to the play call … I’m boiling,” he said. “And the only thing I think I can do is to get in his face.” Yes, he was talking about confronting Carroll.

“What happened is, you’re in that mindset, should have gave me the ball, should have gave me the ball, this that and a third. But what it led me to do, it really got me the opportunity to see how people felt about me playing.”

It’s refreshing to see Marshawn Lynch talk about his Super Bowl experience. In the lead up to the game eight years ago, he rebuffed the media. During a five-minute session with reporters days before the game, Lynch refused to answer questions. He kept repeating “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” every time a reporter asked him something. After the Super Bowl loss, he left the lockerroom without speaking to anyone.

He’s been out of the league for three years. Obviously, times have changed for Beast Mode. He doesn’t mind when people tell him “you should’ve gotten the ball.”

Why? Marshawn Lynch says “it’s a conversation starter.” But we’re thinking it’s still a painful conversation.