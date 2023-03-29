Marvin Lewis Has Hostile Exchange with ESPN Reporter over NFL Combine Interview Question

Marvin Lewis had a fiery response to an ESPN reporter over a story shared to Twitter a couple weeks back.

The former Cincinnati Bengals leader got sassy with ESPN’s Ben Baby. After Baby shared an anecdote, which was originally shared by freshly-minted Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Lewis decided to bite his head off.

First, Baby shared the story to Twitter, where Brown — who took a pre-draft visit to Cincinnati back ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft before signing with them earlier in March — was asked some interesting questions by then-Bengals coach Lewis in an interview. According to Brown, he crushed the interview, but he got wrong a geography question that was asked by Lewis.

“During his pre-draft interview, former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis asked Orlando Brown what the capital of Spain was. Brown answered Portugal,” Baby said in a tweet on Sunday. “Brown said he messed that question ‘all the way up’ but still crushed the interview with the Bengals.”

Evidently, Lewis was unappreciative of the mention. Even though it was Brown’s story that Baby shared to Twitter, the Bengal reporter was told to “fact check” himself by Lewis.

“Ben Baby that’s BS!! You need to fact check yourself,” Lewis said in a tweet.

Thankfully, Baby isn’t getting too broken up over the interaction. He responded with some laughter, simply stating that he’s only the messenger in this situation.

“Ha! I’m just reporting the news as it was told in the presser,” Baby said.

Perhaps Marvin Lewis needs to get the full picture before calling Ben Baby a liar. Kudos to Baby for taking the high road though, basically saying don’t shoot the messenger instead of relaying the information that Lewis went 0-7 in the playoffs over his time in Cincinnati. That would’ve cut deep.

More on Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals

Continuing, Marvin Lewis was widely-respected over his time with the Bengals. He led them to a 131-122-3 record from 2003-2018, but the playoff success was simply never there for him.

Since his firing, the Bengals have endured some tough seasons, and some wildly successful seasons. They’ve had the No. 1 pick, and they’ve won the AFC Championship.

As for Lewis, he’s currently serving as a Special Advisor at Arizona State. He was originally brought in by Herm Edwards, and has remained after the latter’s firing.

Maybe it was only one bad moment, or perhaps the memories of Cincinnati coupled with their newfound playoff success irks Marvin Lewis. Nevertheless, Ben Baby can take solace in the fact that he’s innocent here.