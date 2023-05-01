Matt Corral posts cryptic message after Panthers select Bryce Young in NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers drafted the quarterback of the team’s future on Thursday night when they selected Alabama star Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick.

Although the Panthers had sufficiently telegraphed the move by trading for the No. 1 selection more than a month before the draft, the news still hit one Carolina player particularly hard. Former Ole Miss star Matt Corral took to social media to share, then quickly delete, his feelings over the team’s choice.

Corral posted a graphic that read: “‘Then the father said: ‘I wanted to let you know that you are not worth anything if you are not in the right place. If you are not appreciated, do not be angry. That means you are in the wrong place. Don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.’”

Less than ideal post by Matt Corral. pic.twitter.com/03CbHo3mEx — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) April 28, 2023

Corral, a third-round draft pick for Carolina in 2022, hasn’t had the chance to make a role for himself yet, but the Panthers reportedly considered trading him this offseason. He had to miss his rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during preseason training. He got out of his walking boot in October.

After the Panthers traded veteran Sam Darnold, they added former Bengals starter Andy Dalton to the roster. Dalton will act as a mentor to Bryce Young, as well as to Corral, at least while he’s still on the team.

Reporters asked Panthers head coach Frank Reich directly about Corral’s post following the draft.

“It is an emotional time. I didn’t see the post but I don’t overreact to stuff like that,” Reich said. “Everybody’s trying to jocky and position themselves when the message to all the players is that we earn it on the field.”

Young reacts to being selected No. 1 overall

Bryce Young could hardly contain his emotions during his post-draft interview after shaking the commissioner’s hand.

“It’s still crazy. It’s a blessing,” Young said on the NFL Network broadcast. “I’m super grateful to be here. I’m super grateful for the blessings from God for allowing me to be here and for all the people that allowed me to do it. As amazing as this moment is, and I’m going to live in the moment, I can’t wait to get to work tomorrow and start building off of that.”

Concerns about his size were discussed throughout the draft process. Ultimately, it seems as though the Carolina Panthers have waved off those concerns and have found their quarterback of the future.

“I’m going to give everything to the franchise, to the organization, to the coaches that believed in me,” Young said while on the draft stage. “I’m forever indebted in that. So [I’m bringing] everything I have. Preparation, not just on Sundays but throughout the entire week. I’m going to give it my all.”

Outsider’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.