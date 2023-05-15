Matt Ryan is moving on to the next phase of his football career, though he’s not closing the door on a possible NFL return.

On Monday, the former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced he’s joining the NFL on CBS as an analyst. However, he made it clear that this isn’t him retiring from the playing field.

Check it out below. It’ll be fascinating to see if an NFL team decides to test Ryan’s loyalty to CBS.

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season.



P.S. – this is not a retirement post 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

The former NFL Most Valuable Player wouldn’t be the first former quarterback to leave an analyst role for another playing opportunity. A couple years back, Jay Cutler was slated to join FOX Sports, but instead returned to the field when the Miami Dolphins came calling.

Of course, the most recent and famous example may be none other than Tom Brady. While Brady has a deal in place with FOX, who knows if it’ll ever begin. Nobody is willing to believe he’s actually retired until the beginning of next season.

Moreover, Ryan has had a phenomenal NFL career. However, most teams likely aren’t calling due to his ineffectiveness over the 2022 season in Indianapolis.

More on Matt Ryan, NFL Future

The Colts believes they were getting a bonafide star veteran quarterback to lead their team. Many predicted them to not only win the AFC South, but become one of the top contenders in the entire conference. That’s not what happened under Ryan’s watch.

The veteran quarterback instead amassed a record of 4-7-1 as the Colts starting quarterback. He only threw for 3,057 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. It wasn’t the result the franchise anticipated.

It led to Frank Reich’s firing, and Jeff Saturday’s eventual interim status as the team’s leader. In short, a complete mess followed Ryan’s arrival in Indianapolis, whether he was at fault or not.

Could Matt Ryan be a solid bridge quarterback for a rookie signal-caller? Probably. But if he’s not been signed yet, it’s tough to picture him in that scenario. That likely leaves him as a team’s emergency option if their starter gets injured.

Time will tell if a good enough option is bestowed upon Matt Ryan to leave CBS Sports during the season. At least he’ll make a great analyst, it seems. The network got a good one, but we’ll see if it lasts throughout the 2023 NFL season.