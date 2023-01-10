Matthew Stafford Confirms He Isn’t Retiring, Weighs In on Rams HC Situation

The Los Angeles Rams finished up a dreadful season, with the defending Super Bowl champions not even qualifying for the playoffs. But there is good news. Matthew Stafford has no plans to retire.

That’s even if the Rams change coaches, which could be one of the biggest stories in the NFL off-season.

Matthew Stafford, the Rams starting quarterback, confirmed and reaffirmed all this Monday. He wants to heal up for a healthy 2023 season. The quarterback actually announced his plans to return for 2023 a few days before Christmas. He saved the special announcement for his wife’s podcast. However, he emphasized his plans again Monday that he’s still staying even if head coach Sean McVay leaves.

No doubt. Stafford’s body took a beating this season. He’ll be 35 in a month. And it’s been 14 years since the Detroit Lions made him the top pick of the draft. So it’s natural to wonder how long the quarterback will continue his career. After all, not every QB enjoys the endurance of Tom Brady. Stafford spent part of this past season in concussion protocol. And he also suffered a spinal cord contusion. The quarterback’s last game was on Nov. 20 against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams then signed Baker Mayfield, the top choice of the 2018 draft, and stuck with him until the end of the season.

So Matthew Stafford’s stats were down this year. He threw for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. For context, he threw for 4,884 yards in the Rams Super Bowl season with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

“Wasn’t something I want to experience again,” Stafford said of the spinal cord contusion. It caused his legs to go numb. “Probably just trying to figure out why it was happening, that was the biggest thing for me.”

Stafford said he has no idea what McVay plans to do in regards to sticking around LA.

“I just continue to talk to him, be there for him,” Matthew Stafford told reporters Monday. “Continue to support him and whatever is best for him. He has given a lot to this organization, a lot to us as players. Being a head coach, I imagine, is a trying job. I think he’ll take some time to figure out what is best for him and what is best for this team moving forward. We’ll support him — whatever he wants to do.”

McVay didn’t say either way whether he plans to leave or stay during interviews Monday. So cue all the speculation.

“I told the coaching staff, (we’ll) work through some things,” McVay said. “You don’t want to rush into any sort of decision. There’s a lot of emotion right after the season. There’s a lot of layers to this. (And) there’s a lot of people that it does affect that I don’t take lightly and want to be mindful of and so I’m going to take the next couple days to really be able to kind of reflect.

“Obviously, a lot of conversations with various people that will dictate and determine the decision that’s best for me, my family, the Rams, and a lot of people and that’s kind of where we’re at with that.”