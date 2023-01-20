Mattress Mack drops huge bet on Dallas Cowboys in NFL Playoff matchup with San Francisco 49ers

Mattress Mack, the Houston millionaire, philanthropist, ace gambler and Lone Star sports super fan, placed a huge bet on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Most folks know him by his Mattress Mack nickname, but officially, he’s Jim McIngvale. Earlier this week, he drove the two-plus hours from Houston to a casino in Lake Charles, La.. That’s where he placed a $2 million cash bet at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers. The casino is the official casino partner of the Houston Texans. But since the Texans went no where this season, the Cowboys are reppin’ the most football state in the country.

Jim McIngvale, from @GFToday, bet $2 million in cash on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers Sunday in San Francisco on FOX. @MattressMack made the bet at Caesars Sportsbook at the Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles. pic.twitter.com/MyiNTuqdEt — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 20, 2023

Mattress Mack placed two $1 million bets on the Cowboys. If Dallas wins, Mcingvale pockets $3.4 million. Now, Mcingvale doesn’t wager this much money to pad his checking account. Rather, he does it to help pay for promotions he runs at his Gallery Furniture stores. This weekend, he’s running a special “Dallas Wins, You Win,” in his giant-sized store. Buy a mattress that costs $3,000 or more. If the Cowboys win, you get it free.

Mattress Mack did a similar promotion last weekend with Yellowstone furniture in conjunction with the Cowboys-Tampa playoff in the NFL Super Wildcard round. Dallas beat the Bucs, 31-14,

Now, Mcingvale is passionate about some particular teams. He loves the Houston Astros. During last October’s World Series, he threw out the first pitch at one of the games. And once the Astros one, he was part of the victory parade that snaked through downtown Houston. Did we say that Mattress Mack also won a ton of money by betting big on the Astros? He placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win. And for that wager, Mcingvale received a record $75 million.

He usually bets big, but he doesn’t always win. Earlier this month, Mcingvale went with the team from Texas in the college football championship. He placed a $1.5 million wager on TCU, with hopes of pocketing $5.5 million. Well, you probably know how this went. Georgia roughed up the Horned Frogs, 65-7. As they say, never bet more than you can afford to lose.

And Mcingvale bets on all the big events, from the NFL playoffs to the World Series, March Madness, the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby. Houston residents know that Mattress Mack is there for them when tragedy hits. In the summer, he likes to open up his furniture stores to help hurricane evacuees. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, he extends a hand and helps.