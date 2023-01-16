Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” has placed another sizable bet. This time, the well-known businessman is putting some significant coin on the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Action Network, Mattress Mack has placed a $200,000 bet on the Cowboys to win the NFC. If Dallas reaches the Super Bowl, it will net him a $1.45 million payout.

Mack apparently believes in dreams coming true. He said he “dreamed the Cowboys won three straight.”

Mattress Mack has another big bet 👀



(via @darrenrovell | @CaesarsSports) pic.twitter.com/AqUtDWdf8M — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 16, 2023

This really isn’t anything new for the Gallery Furniture owner and operator. He’s been known to place several significant bets over the last several years, primarily for Texas-based teams.

Dallas’ first test comes on Monday night, when it plays Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round. If the Cowboys win — and Mack’s bet stays alive — they’ll play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

Mattress Mack Looking to Win Back Some Losses

Mattress Mack likes to let it ride on the teams from Texas. But he might’ve had a little too much confidence in TCU during the College Football Playoff.

He placed over $3 million in bets that the Horned Frogs would take down Georgia in the National Championship Game this year. That did … not go well for TCU or for the businessman.

Georgia absolutely torched TCU, cruising to a 65-7 victory. It was the most lopsided game of the College Football Playoff era.

According to Action Network, Mack placed $2.13 million on the TCU moneyline. In addition, he placed a $500,000 bet at Caesars at a +400 price, a $1.5 million at +370 at DraftKings and a $130,000 wager at +380 at WynnBet.

None of those bets really paid off, did they?

So, if Mack’s Cowboys bet hits, he won’t even recoup half the money he wagered on TCU to do the unthinkable.