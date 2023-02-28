Mel Kiper, ESPN shake up Top 10 in updated Mock ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

With the NFL Combine kicking off Thursday, we’re getting into official draft buzz season. So why not kick it off with Mel Kiper’s just-released Mock.

Kiper, the best-known draft guru in the country, projects an astonishing three trades among the first five picks. If this holds true, Roger Goodell is going to do a lot of extra walking to the podium when the draft commences April 27.

And as always, the market for the rookie quarterbacks is going to dictate who goes where. Mel Kiper’s mock reflects that.

So who goes No. 1? The Chicago Bears own the first pick. But the Bears selected quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th pick of the 2021 draft. They’re probably not in the market for a QB. This is why Kiper thinks the wheeling and dealing starts now. Chicago trades with Houston, which moves up one spot to No. 1.

Demeco Ryan, the former Texan linebacker turned head coach, goes with offense at No. 1. Kiper projects that Houston takes Alabama’s Bryce Young, who remains the top quarterback in the draft.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud goes No. 2 on Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Colts Trade Up for Ohio State Star C.J. Stroud in Latest Mel Kiper Mock Draft

How about No. 2? In this Mel Kiper mock, the ESPN analyst thinks this pick also gets crazy. Indianapolis and Chicago swap spots. And the Colts, with new coach Shane Steichen, go for Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. There goes another quarterback off the board

Now comes Arizona at No. 3. The Cardinals also have a new coach with Jonathan Gannon. And this former Eagles defensive coordinator doesn’t change his stripes. Kiper projects Alabama linebacker Will Anderson goes here. There is a school of thought that suggests Anderson is the top player available in the draft. But unfortunately for linebackers, quarterbacks always get the best draft attention.

So the Bears don’t opt to move from four. And Chicago goes defense with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The big dude gets some high-quality draft love in this spot. Although the mock doesn’t reflect it, Mel Kiper says Carter is the top prospect on his board.

Seattle is supposed to select at No. 5 and the Seahawks are swimming in picks thanks to last year’s Russell Wilson trade. Carolina also has some draft picks to package. The Panthers make a deal with Seattle. And Carolina takes Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Is There More Trade Drama in Final Half of Top 10?

Do things settle down for the rest of the Mel Kiper mock? Let’s check.

Detroit, at No. 6, goes defense with Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Kiper explains the reasoning. Back in January, he thought that “this was a little high for the Lions to take a cornerback, but I’ve come around on the ceiling of this corner class.” We know that the NFL loves its corners.

Now comes Las Vegas at No. 7. And the cornerback trend continues. Kiper projects Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon. The Raiders need a quarterback, but they’re putting early priority on defense, while thinking it’s too soon to pick Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

The Falcons extend the defensive trend, opting for Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald. The former Cyclone was MVP at the Senior Bowl and surely will help a defense that was woeful with their pass rush last fall.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is a project, but in the Mel Kiper mock, he heads to the Seahawks. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Florida QB Anthony Richardson Doesn’t Make It Out of Top 10

Seattle steps in at No. 9. And this is where the 6-foot-4 Richardson, who can run and has incredible arm, lands. Seahawks hope to improve his accuracy because Richardson is a project.

Now come the Eagles, the reigning NFC champions. And in the mock, Kiper projects Peter Skoronski, an offensive tackle from Northwestern.

You can check out the rest of Mel Kiper’s mock draft here.