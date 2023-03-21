Mel Kiper Has New No. 1 pick, Shakes Up Top 10 in ESPN Mock Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

We have a new name at the top of Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft. It’s not Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. But the new No. 1 isn’t a stretch.

Mel Kiper, the noted ESPN draft guru, now lists C.J. Stroud at the top. So on April 27 in Kansas City, picture a raucous scene, as Roger Goodell calls the name of the Ohio State quarterback and hands him a Carolina Panthers cap.

Kiper unveiled Mock Draft 3.0 early Tuesday. Here’s why he made Stroud the No. 1.

“I’m leaning toward Stroud based on what I’m hearing,” Mel Kiper wrote. “He’s super accurate, has impressed everyone throughout the pre-draft process and is the ideal size profile of recent Frank Reich quarterbacks. He has the slight edge over Bryce Young based on fit.”

So we’re in the part of the evaluation process where teams are dissecting the negative traits of all the elite prospects. All that talk is bubbling to the top. The knock on Young is he doesn’t have the adequate size of a prototype NFL quarterback. He’s only 5-10 and 204 pounds. So we give you C.J. Stroud.

The Panthers traded for the top pick 10 days ago with the Bears. Carolina wanted to be the team with the choice of all four quarterbacks. As it gets to be late March, it appears the Panthers are thinking Stroud, although it could all be a smoke screen.

Mel Kiper projects Alabama quarterback Bryce Young going to the Houston Texans. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Don’t Worry about Bryce Young. Mel Kiper Doesn’t Drop Him Far

Now, for No. 2 in the latest Mel Kiper mock. The Houston Texans, with the selection, draft Young. Reportedly, he’s their guy. So new coach DeMeco Ryans would be thrilled that the Alabama quarterback and one-time Heisman winner is available.

“Throughout the NFL, there is no consensus top quarterback in this class,” Mel Kiper said. “Some teams like Stroud, some like Young and others have Will Levis (Kentucky) or Anthony Richardson (Florida) atop their boards. This is a fascinating draft, and we’re going to have to deal with subterfuge all the way up until April 27.”

Kiper believes there will be another trade amongst the top five picks. This one involves Arizona’s spot at No. 3. The Cardinals like QB Kyler Murray, so they’re looking at other non-QB positions. Or, they can entertain offers from other quarterback-desperate teams. Mel Kiper thinks the Colts jump to No. 3. And the quarterback run continues. Indy could opt for Kentucky’s Will Levis at 3.

And there are questions about Levis. But he’s 6-4 and his right arm is nice and lively. Levis’ issues are consistency. The Colts are hoping he can fix those in Indy.

Will Anderson Still Leads Way Among Defensive Prospects

The Cardinals fall back a pick and select Alabama superstar linebacker Will Anderson at 4.

Seattle is up at No. 5. And Mel Kiper is thinking another quarterback. It’ll be Florida fixer-upper QB Anthony Richardson. Seriously, Richardson has off-the-charts athleticism. He’s built like a rush end and is as speedy as a slot guy. But in college, he completed just a smidge over 50 percent of his passes.

The Seahawks gave QB starter Geno Smith a new contract. So Richardson could sit and learn. This might be the best spot for him.

Mel Kiper wrote of Richardson: “If he’s given time to catch up to the speed of the NFL, he could be a star. This would be a great situation for him, on an offense that has young stars. Plus, the Seahawks have another Round 1 pick at No. 20. If any team is in a spot to take a high-risk player, it’s them. By the way, four quarterbacks going in the top five picks has never happened before.”

Jalen Carter is back in the top 10 in Kiper’s draft. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

And here’s another interesting morsel from the Kiper 3.0 mock. Georgia’s Jalen Carter is No. 6. In Kiper’s opinion, he’s headed to Detroit with the pick. Carter’s stock had been dropping since the NFL combine after news broke that Carter allegedly was racing the car driven by a Georgia athletic staffer. Two people died in the January wreck.

Meanwhile, Kiper projects the Raiders will pick Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 7. Atlanta adds Devon Witherspoon, the corner from Illinois, at No. 8. The Bears, now at No. 9, go with Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson. And the Eagles take Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, an offensive tackle/guard, to fill out the top 10.

You can click it here for the full Mel Kiper mock.