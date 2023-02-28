Mel Kiper makes Dallas Cowboys Selection in Updated Mock Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Tight ends are having a moment in the NFL. And ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper thinks the Cowboys will use their first-round selection to embrace the trend.

Kiper issued his second mock draft, Tuesday, as hundreds of prospects flock to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. And he thinks the Cowboys, with pick No. 26, wll select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

So why would Dallas be in the market for a tight end? That’s because Dalton Schultz is a free agent. And he’s likely the top tight end available in the free agent market. Spotrac estimates Schultz’s value at $15.1 million a year. Plus, all teams are on the look out for a tight end like Kansas City’s Travis Kelce or San Franciso’s George Kittle.

Mel Kiper Thinks Cowboys Pick ‘Makes Tough Catches Look Simple’

Here’s how Mel Kiper assessed the Cowboys’ first round pick:

“Let’s replace Dalton Schultz with another Dalton. Schultz, who played on the franchise tag in Dallas last season, could leave in free agency, in which case the Cowboys must find a replacement. Kincaid, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound player with great hands, could step in and be a comparable pass-catcher from Day 1.

“He caught 106 passes and had 16 scores for the Utes over the past two seasons, and he makes tough catches look simple. He torched defenses down the middle of the field, and he has improved as a blocker. Dak Prescott would love Kincaid’s ability to find space. Kincaid might even be the first tight end off the board.”

Kiper projects Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer as the top tight end choice. His current mock draft has Mayer going at No. 15 to the Green Bay Packers.

If this tight end trend holds, then it’ll be the first time since 2019 that two at the position heard their names called in the first round. And 2019 definitely was a unique one for that position. The Lions used the eighth pick to select Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson. Then, a dozen spots later, the Broncos picked Noah Fant, Hockenson’s Hawkeye teammate.

In recent drafts, 2017 was the top one for tight ends. That year, teams took three in the first round with O.J. Howard, Evan Engram and David Njoku.

So what about Texas tailback Bijan Robinson. Lots of early mock drafts linked Robinson, the Doak Walker winner, to the Cowboys. But Kiper believes Robinson doesn’t wait long after the Cowboys to come off the draft board. He believes the Bills take Robinson with pick No. 27.

Kiper said of the Longhorn “Robinson is a top-10 prospect just based on talent in this draft, but it was tough finding a perfect fit for him.”

The NFL Draft is April 27-29.

…