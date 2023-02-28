Mel Kiper makes Pittsburgh Steelers Selection in Updated Mock Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Combine is here, which means the official start to draft season, where takes fly wild and fans are blessed with dozens of mock drafts each week. However, some mock drafts demand more attention that others, such as the ones produced by ESPN’s resident NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. Kiper actually has connections around the league and gets information from various scouts and front office folks throughout the NFL, so he knows a thing or two about what these teams genuinely think of the year’s crop of prospects. Of course, he also does more than his fair share of homework and tape breakdown on these guys.

So when you’re scouring the depths of Google for every mock draft you can get your hands on, Kiper’s ought to be one you check out. He just released a new one this week ahead of the combine. This time, he projects Pittsburgh to draft the son of a former Steeler legend. That’s right, Kiper is currently mocking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., son of Joey Porter Sr., to the Steelers at No. 17 overall.

Here’s why, as he explained during his latest mock draft post for ESPN+:

Mel Kiper explains why Joey Porter could be picked by Steelers

“I’m sticking with this pairing from January, with Porter projected to the team that drafted his father in the third round in 1999. Even if free agent Cam Sutton returns, the Steelers could use a corner, with the 6-foot-2 Porter next on my board. He didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage last season, and quarterbacks averaged just 3.7 yards per attempt when he was the nearest defender in coverage. While I would have like to see him come down with more interceptions — he had one in 30 college starts — he broke up 11 passes last season, so the ball skills are there. Pittsburgh is another team that likely will be hoping one of the top offensive tackles drops here.”

Sure, Pittsburgh has a good defense, a few strong corners as it is, and could really use offensive line help next to second-year QB Kenny Pickett. But rather, Kiper has them taking another defensive player high in the draft and in large part because his dad was dynamite in yellow and black back in the day. The older Porter was a four-time All-Pro and won a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh. Anything close to a career of that sort for his son would make this an A+ pick.

We see over and over again guys who had successful athletes as parents make it big in the NFL. Mel Kiper thinks the Steelers will gamble on Joey Porter Jr. being next in that regard.