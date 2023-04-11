Mel Kiper Shakes Up Top 10, Including New No. 1, In Updated 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mel Kiper is all about the quarterback at the top of the mock. That’s not a surprise. However, there’s no clear favorite for the top signal caller.

Plus, on this latest Mel Kiper mock, as soon as the QB feasting stops, an NFL team will select a defensive player. But which one? Well, it’s another surprise.

In this Mel Kiper mock, which one did the ESPN graft guru pick say will be Carolina’s choice and first off the board? That would be Alabama’s Bryce Young. As teams do the final touches on their evals, Young now has displaced Ohio State’s CJ Stroud in the top spot.

Explain yourself Mel: “I think the Panthers are homing in on one of these passers (Young, Stroud) after they traded up to No. 1. In my post-free agency mock draft, I went with Stroud, who fits the physical mold of quarterbacks new Carolina coach Frank Reich has worked with over the past decade. I’ve heard too many rumblings about the front office and coaches liking Young, though, and my pals Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter believe Young is the guy as well.”

Kiper says of Young: “he could be a superstar. He’s my top-ranked signal-caller.” Kiper said the last quarterbacks who didn’t stand 6 feet, but made it into the first round include Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel. “He’s a much different player from those two,” Kiper wrote said of Young. He said the Bama QB relies “more on his pinpoint accuracy and pocket mobility than his scrambling ability.”

And with Young at one, Ohio State’s Stroud goes next. The Houston Texans probably have no issues taking the Buckeye.

Kiper writes: “he has all the tools to be an All-Pro passer — except for the talent around him. That’s where Houston, which also owns the No. 12 pick in this draft, needs to help. I expect general manager Nick Caserio to be aggressive in trying to add playmakers in the draft and also in May, when a few veterans hit the open market.”

In latest mock draft, Mel Kiper projects Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson going to the Tirans. (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

And the quarterback fun doesn’t stop there. In this mock, Mel Kiper imagines a scenario the NFL hasn’t seen before.

Now, for the first shocker. The Titans leap to the third spot, doing a deal with the Cardinals (who don’t need a quarterback). And Tennessee uses this spot to select Florida’s Anthony Richardson, the quarterback with all the athletic measureables. Richardson still is very raw. And Kiper writes: “Now, the hope for Tennessee is that it can coach him up, unlock some of those traits and let him show his dual-threat ability. And it could sit him behind (Ryan) Tannehill in Year 1.”

So now come the Colts. New coach Frank Reich wants a quarterback. There’s been so much speculation about Indy moving into the third spot. But in this Mel Kiper mock, the Colts stay put and select Kentucky’s Will Levis. It’s an interesting scenario. Levis, who possibly has the strongest arm in the draft, started dipping amongst the scouting set last month. But he’s back to a top five guy.

And at this point, the draft is basking in its novelty. At no other time in draft history have quarterbacks gone 1-2-3-4. The closest thing was back in 2021, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance going 1-2-3.

Jalen Carter celebrates Georgia’s national title win over TCU. He could be the top defensive player available in the draft. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

So who breaks up the quarterback run. He’s another surprise pick. The Seahawks select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. His star is rising again after Carter dipped out of the top 10 last month. Scouts were worried about his legal issues connected to the deaths of a Georgia teammate and athletic staffer. He pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing, both misdemeanors. At least in this Mel Kiper mock, Carter is the top defensive player in this year’s draft.

Then the Lions, at pick six, go for another defender. He’s Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. Kiper wants to see Anderson and Aidan Hutchinson, last year’s lofty pick, rushing the QB side by side for the Lions.

The Raiders go for Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. He’d be the first DB off the board.

At No. 8, Kiper is projecting that the Falcons grab a player from a school close to home. Kiper saus it’s Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith taking this spot. Like Richardson, Smith was a combine workout warrior.

The Bears, the one-time owner of the top pick, now will use No. 9 on offensive tackle Darnell Wright, an ace run blocker who protected Hendon Hooker at Tennessee. Wright projects as a right tackle. And scouts are scrutinizing his game film from the Alabama game.

The Eagles own the 10th pick. And the NFC champs go for an offensive guard in this spot. He’s Peter Skoronski, the guard/tackle from Northwestern.

Click here for the rest of the Mel Kiper mock.