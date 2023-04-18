Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Update Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Picks in Latest Three-round Mock

Believe it or not, the 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner. One of the most interesting teams entering this year’s event is the Pittsburgh Steelers, closing out the 2022 campaign with a 9-8 record and narrowly missing the playoffs.

It feels like the Steelers are just a few pieces away from being a solid playoff team. So that begs the question, who will Pittsburgh target in this years draft?

ESPN‘s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. revealed their mock draft selections for the Steelers through the first three rounds. The two gurus believe Pittsburgh will target a wide receiver, defensive back, offensive lineman and linebacker with the first four selections.

Pittsburgh enters this year’s draft with one first-round pick, two second-round selections, and a third-round pick. Here are the players Kiper and McShay projected to land with the Steelers — while alternating picks:

No. 17: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (Kiper)

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (Kiper) No. 32: Brian Branch, S/CB, Alabama (McShay)

Brian Branch, S/CB, Alabama (McShay) No. 49: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (Kiper)

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (Kiper) No. 80: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (McShay)

How accurate will McShay and Kiper be when the NFL Draft arrives? This year’s event from Kansas City runs from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.

Could Steelers Trade Up to Get Jalen Carter in NFL Draft?

One of the biggest rumors entering this year’s NFL Draft also involves the Steelers. While it sounds pretty unlikely, there’s a chance Pittsburgh makes a play to land former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

NBC Sports NFL writer Peter King wrote that the Steelers would have serious interest in moving up in the draft if Carter is available outside the top-five. That’s a stretch … but anything is possible.

“Best rumor of the week: Steelers trading up from 17 to nine if Carter’s there. There could not be a more perfect coach for Carter than Mike Tomlin,” he wrote.

During the 2022 season at Georgia, Carter tallied 32 tackles with three sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He’s got an incredibly high ceiling at the next level.

Kiper listed Carter as the No. 5 overall selection, going to the Seattle Seahawks in his latest mock draft.

“The Seahawks likely would be thrilled with this scenario, as they could get their pick of the defenders in the class. I see Carter, the No. 1 prospect on my Big Board, as the better fit here over Will Anderson Jr., who I have ranked No. 3 overall,” Kiper wrote. “Seattle can play Carter next to free agent addition Dre’Mont Jones and create one of the NFL’s most talented tackle combinations. (Carter is visiting with the team Tuesday.)”