Mel Kiper’s Latest Mock Draft Projects Dallas Cowboys Taking Standout Defensive End in First Round

Mel Kiper is switching up his draft projections for the Cowboys. In his latest mock, the ESPN guru projected Dallas using its top pick on a defensive player comfortable at both tackle and end.

So Cowboy fans, learn about Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore. He truly was a star at the NFL Combine earlier this month. Here’s how Mel Kiper assessed Adebawore in his latest draft projection:

“You might remember Adebawore from his performance at the NFL combine, where he ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 282 pounds, putting up the fastest time of any player over 280 pounds at the combine since at least 2006, according to ESPN Stats & Information. I wrote at the time that he was going to rise, and he’s likely going in Round 1 now. He wasn’t super productive in college — 9.5 sacks since 2021 — but his talent is undeniable. Adebawore played about 75% of his snaps at defensive end, but he could move inside at the next level and work as a 3-technique tackle.

For the Cowboys, we know defensive coordinator Dan Quinn values versatility, and Adebawore could get reps all over the line. DeMarcus Lawrence turns 31 this offseason, and they need to keep adding young players to their rotation.

Mel Kiper projects Northwestern’s Northwestern Adetomiwa Adebawore to the Dallas Cowboys in his latest mock draft. (Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mel Kiper’s mock first round is chock full of defensive linemen. He has eight among the 31 first-round selections. (Remember that Miami forfeited its pick). But these d-linemen aren’t at the top of the first round. Instead, Kiper lists Georgia’s Jalen Carter (No. 6 to Detroit) as the lone defensive end or tackle in the top 10.

Mel Kiper and his ESPN draft partner Todd McShay had been projecting Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid to the Cowboys at pick 26 in the earlier mocks. But Kiper now has Kincaid going five slots earlier to the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas still needs a quality tight end. Dalton Schultz, their versatile starter, signed with the Houston Texans earlier this week. Reports suggest his contract is a one-year deal that pays up to $9 million.

Meanwhile, in an early mock draft, Mel Kiper had the Cowboys selecting Texas Longhorn tailback Bijan Robinson. Dallas probably isn’t going to take a running back in the first round. The Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott last week. Elliott was the fourth pick in the 2016 draft. But his contract got too expensive as Elliott’s production went down. On Tuesday, both ESPN and NFL Network reported that Dallas signed Kansas City Chiefs tailback Ronald Jones.

In Jones, the Cowboys get a hometown kid. He grew up in McKinney, a northern Dallas suburb, and played collegiately for USC. Tampa selected Jones in the second round of the 2018 draft.