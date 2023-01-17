Merriam-Webster Dictionary Trolls Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher With Brutal Tweet After Four Missed Extra Points

If you’re tuned into Monday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys NFC Wild Card game, chances are you know what yips are.

But in the event you didn’t figure it out after watching Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, the Merriam-Webster dictionary is here to help you out. The company took to Twitter to provide the definition of yips after Maher missed four extra points during the first three quarters of the game.

yips | noun | a state of nervous tension affecting an athlete in the performance of a crucial action — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 17, 2023

Merriam-Webster joined in on the roasting of Maher, which had already started earlier in the night. Peyton Manning, who is doing the “ManningCast” alongside brother Eli, could only watch the horror without commenting for so long.

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Why are we kicking?” Manning asked. “Can you cut a guy at halftime of a playoff game?”

Cowboys’ Brett Maher Goes Down in NFL History

Unfortunately for Maher, his performance will go down in NFL history. According to Elias, Maher is the only player to miss four extra points in an NFL game since 1932, regular season or playoffs. It could have been worse, as Maher attempted another extra point after the Cowboys’ fifth touchdown of the game. To the fans’ delight, Maher nailed the 33-yarder.

Following the Cowboys’ victory, the question is now whether Dallas will move on from Maher ahead of their NFC Divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.