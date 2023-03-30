MetLife Stadium Gets New Turf After Injury Concerns

MetLife Stadium, the home of both the New York Giants and Jets, will show off recently installed artificial turf when the NFL season starts this fall.

And players for the Jets and Giants, as well as their opponents, are thankful. It’s a new variation of FieldTurf. That means it’s still an artificial surface, aka not grass. Technically, it’s a multilayered dual-polymer monofilament fiber. Creators designed the turf so that there will be fewer injuries. Penn State’s Center for Sports Surface Research tested it.

MetLife Stadium CEO Ron VanDeVeen confirmed the installation of the new turf. In a statement, he said the stadium wanted “the best playing surface for our teams. The research that FieldTurf has put into the heavyweight infill design for this new field system will equip MetLife Stadium with one of the premier surfaces in the league.”

The Giants have been very vocal with their dislike for the MetLife Stadium turf. They have good reason. According to the site Man Games Lost NFL, the Giants are the most injured team, based on number of games missed, since 2009. Coincidentally, MetLife Stadium opened for play in 2010. It cost $1.6 billion to build, which made it the most expensive stadium ever. The arena edged AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, by $300 million. The stadium in Arlington, Texas, opened in 2009.

Of course, stadiums are far more expensive these days. SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, cost $5.5 billion. And the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was $1.9 billion.

NFL injuries since 2009. Number of games missed by injured players can help tell a story.



What do you see?https://t.co/IRsx1Ez4cT pic.twitter.com/FEYsNpYpYw — Man Games Lost NFL (@ManGamesLostNFL) January 23, 2023

The 49ers and Ravens aren’t big fans of MetLife Stadium. Back in 2020, five 49er players suffered lower-body injuries against the Jets. Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas each went down with major knee injuries and missed the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Ravens defensive back Kyle Fuller suffered a major knee injury in last year’s season opener against the Jets. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard also blew out his knee in a non-contact situation during a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Even former Giant Odell Beckham publicly complained about the turf when Shepard went down.

49er star Nick Bosa blew out his knee playing the Jets in 2020. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

John Mara, the owner of the Giants, wants a grass surface at MetLife Stadium. That’s if they can figure out how to keep grass growing through some chilly Northeastern winters.

The stadium will need a grass surface by 2026. That’s when the arena will play host to the World Cup.

The Giants and Jets announced plans for a new turf last November.

“The players have been vocal and clear about this issue and it is a good step to hear them that change needs to be made,” the NFLPA said in a statement to ESPN.

“The change will not come soon enough, though, for players who will be at greater risk the rest of the season. We expect that whatever surface gets installed next year will meet the highest safety and performance standards possible.”