miami-dolphins-cleared-of-any-wrongdoing-in-tua-tagovailoa-concussion-diagnosis

Nearly a week after Tua Tagovailoa was placed on NFL concussion protocol, it has been reported that the Miami Dolphins have been cleared of any wrongdoing in terms of the quarterback’s concussion diagnosis.

The DailyMail reports that the NFL league and players’ union announced that the Miami Dolphins are not at fault for Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion. The incident occurred during the Green Bay Packers game last week. In a statement, both organizations shared, “The NFL and NFLPA [the players’ union] concluded their joint review involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.”

Both organizations then said that the joint review determined the protocol for the quarterback was not triggered. “The protocol is initiated when a player received an impact to the head,” the statement continues. “And exhibits or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion.”

Both organizations said that the review established that concussion symptoms were neither exhibited or reported until the following day. “Which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.”

However, Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for the New Year’s Day game against the New England Patriots. It is not clear when or if he will return to the field for the current NFL season. Tagovailoa was placed on concussion protocol earlier this season. That incident occurred after Week 4’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. During that game, he showed concussion symptoms after taking a hard hit. He returned to the field after sitting out for two games.

NFL Doctor Speaks Out About Tua Tagovailoa’s Latest Concussion Protocol

The statement from the organization comes just after NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills discussed Tagovailoa’s situation.

“What our spotters and our unaffiliated neuro doctors are looking for is any blow that transmits force to the head or neck area,” Sills explained. “Followed by that injury behavior. And so, there are many blows to the head that occur during a game. We are always looking for the blow plus the injury behavior and obviously if we see any injury behavior, then there’s a call down made to evaluate that player.”

Sills also said that teammates, coaches, and officials that identify symptoms may also initiate a protocol. “So many people can initiate the protocol and in this game on Sunday,” he continued. “None of those factors were present. There were no visible signs present, even though there was a blow to the head and the player did not report any symptoms, despite being in contact with the medical staff throughout the game. So, there was nothing that would have triggered the protocol in the moment.”

Sills did say that it is not uncommon for people to have concussion symptoms on a delayed basis. He then added that Tagovailoa should be commended for reporting any symptoms.