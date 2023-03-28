Miami Dolphins Make Intentions Somewhat Clear on Lamar Jackson

How’s this for a Lamar Jackson landing spot? He heads to Miami, near where he grew up, so he can play in front of the home folks.

We now know that Lamar Jackson requested a trade from Baltimore, days before the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback. Jackson revealed his trade wishes in a post he shared on Twitter, Monday, as the NFL owners meeting cranked up in Phoenix.

A letter to my Fans



I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

In fact, Jackson’s post came about 10 minutes before John Harbaugh, Baltimore’s head coach, started his media availability in Phoenix. Reporters also spoke with Miami coach Mike McDaniel about whether the Dolphins would be interested in trading for Jackson, who grew up in Pompano Beach, Fla and played for Boynton Beach High School.

McDaniel shook his head no on a trade. The Dolphins quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa, McDaniel said. The team picked up Tua’s fifth-year option, which took them out of any deal with another quarterback.

“That’s why you pick up a fifth-year option,” McDaniel told the Palm Beach Post. “That’s why you, that’s how you do it. (And) that’s why you pick the option up as soon as you know you’re going to. So to, to kind of as opposed to speaking, having an action speak, to really squash any of that an unnecessary direction or chatter.”

Mike McDaniel said that the Dolphins picking up the fifth-year option on Tua Tagovailoa means the team has no interest in trading for Lamar Jacksom. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Dolphins Can’t Speak with Lamar Jackson Until After the Draft

So, in other words, speculating about Lamar Jackson to the Dolphins can be categotized as unnecessary chatter.

Even if the Dolphins wanted Lamar Jackson, NFL rules preclude them from speaking to the QB before the draft. Here’s why. With a non-exclusive tag, a team needs to agree to pay Jackson at least $32.4 million and send the Ravens two first-round draft picks. The Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick in next month’s draft. However, they could start post-draft discussions if they still have their first-rounders for 2024 and 2025.

And McDaniel didn’t appear to know much about Lamar Jackson, other than “That’s a very good player that’s … the Ravens have (there). That’s all I know about him.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins defensive back DeShon Elliott created a social media mess, Monday afternoon. He quote tweeted a post from ESPN with a link to a story about Lamar Jackson seeking a trade. Elliott used the hashtag #cometothedolphins. He received such blow back that Elliott deleted the tweet.

As for Tua Tagovailoa, he’s coming off a season in which he suffered at least two concussions, including one he sustained during a Christmas day game. The Dolphins quarterback is working on exercises to strengthen his neck. And he’s training in jiu-jitsu so that he can learn how best to fall after being hit.