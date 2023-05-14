Former first-round draft choice Isaiah Wynn is staying in the AFC East after signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport.

“Former #Patriots first-round OT Isaiah Wynn is signing a 1-year deal with the #Dolphins, adding kept depth and competition on their O-line,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “Wynn has bided his time, making sure the opportunity is right for a reboot. Now, he lands in Miami.”

Before Wynn played the first five years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, he was a standout for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Dolphins to face Packers in first-ever NFL game on Black Friday

Get excited NFL fans because the league’s first-ever Black Friday game is giving us all a huge matchup between quality quarterbacks. Basically, think young guy meeting the oldest.

Yes, the very first Black Friday game features the Miami Dolphins meeting the revamped New York Jets. It’s Tua Tagovailoa against Aaron Rodgers playing in MetLife Stadium.

The NFL Black Friday game is set for the day after Thanksgiving. By this time, you might be ready permanently attached to your couch for a turkey-related football binge. College football games usually happen that afternoon. And now, fans get a Friday contest to usher in even more games for the holiday weekend.

Also, Amazon has an early holiday gift for viewers. Whether you have access to Prime Video, Amazon will allow fans to watch for free. In other words, you don’t need a subscription to Amazon Prime. Amazon also teased that there would be a concert in conjunction with this first-ever Black Friday NFL game.

The NFL also announced two more holiday matchups. The Giants and Eagles play on Christmas Day. So this special game features two of the most traditional rivals of the NFC East. The Eagles will play host to the Giants with a kick at 4:30 p.m. ET.

And then the NFL will say goodbye to 2023 with maybe the best game of the year. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champs, take on Joe Burrow’s Bengals. Those two have played for the AFC championship the past two seasons. There’s no reason to believe it’s not going to happen a third time.

We can look forward to this game by hoping that both quarterbacks manage to stay healthy. Rodgers will be days away from his 40th birthday when the Jets play host to the Dolphins. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa has youth on his side. He’s only 25 but has been forced to work all off-season to stay healthy.

Outsider’s Suzanne Halliburton contributed to this story.