Miami Heat Destroys Dallas Cowboys Over Postgame Dak Prescott Shaming Tweet With Savage Troll

The Dallas Cowboys stay catching strays two days after their NFC Divisional Round playoff exit to the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the 19-12 defeat, the Cowboys’ own Twitter account put the loss on quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott finished the game 23-of-37 for 206 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the tweet read.

The Miami Heat suddenly had some ammunition, and used it shortly after their 98-95 victory over the Boston Celtics Tuesday night.

Celtics gave away the ball 17 times in the narrow loss to the HEAT, in a matchup the Celtics had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds. pic.twitter.com/ySg1DVRsko — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 25, 2023

“Celtics gave away the ball 17 times in the narrow loss to the HEAT, in a matchup the Celtics had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the tweet read.

Well done, Miami. Well done indeed. The Heat weren’t even lying when they hit send on the tweet, as Boston turned the rock over 17 times to Miami’s seven during the primetime matchup. But the story remains the Cowboys, and why — oh why — their social media team would send such a tweet into the universe.

Sure, it’s one thing for Prescott to take responsibility, as he did during his postgame presser. It’s another for the team itself to throw shade on its $160 million face of the franchise.

Former NFL Head Coach Blasts Cowboys for Dak Prescott Tweet

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards was among those bothered by the Cowboys’ tweet about Prescott. Edwards blasted the franchise Monday, calling the situation “unfortunate.”

“What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I am a good Catholic man and I won’t go there with it,” Edwards said. “But I will say this — that’s unfortunate, it really is. You’re entitled to your opinion but this thing is called ‘team.’

“And when you pick out a certain individual, want to lay out the blame on him personally — I don’t believe in that. It’s just not how I am built… It’s unfortunate somebody would tweet that out.”