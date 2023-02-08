Mic Catches Rookie Sauce Gardner Roasting Cowboys Receiver CeeDee Lamb

New York Jets rookie defensive back Sauce Gardner has never lacked confidence. He showed that confidence off in the Pro Bowl, in particular during the flag football game when he was caught on a microphone roasting Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.



#Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner took a moment at the Pro-Bowl to apparently roast CeeDee Lamb in front of everyone



"Check me out, I'm dead serious, he have a baggy long-sleeve on, that's minus five points of skill points."

In the video, Sauce Gardner is seen doing a good job in coverage against CeeDee Lamb. He then goes to the AFC sidelines to tease Lamb over his choice in long sleeve shirt.

“Check me out, I’m dead serious, he have a baggy long-sleeve on, that’s minus five points of skill points,” Gardner said.

Gardner was taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. A dominant corner, he proved he was worth the pick in his first NFL season, starting all 17 games for the Jets and defending 20 passes with two interceptions.

