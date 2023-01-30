Micah Parsons Calls Out Germaine Pratt for Yelling at Bengals Teammate Joseph Ossai

Joseph Ossai, Micah Parsons has your back. The Cowboys linebacker let it be known he didn’t care for Germaine Pratt shouting curse words about his teammate’s penalty.

All this unfolded at the end of a fantastic AFC championship game, which Kansas City won 23-20 on a last-second field goal. Ossai, the 22-year-old Bengals defensive end, hustled all game in pressuring Patrick Mahomes. But he made a critical mental error when he hit Mahomes as he ran out of bounds with eight seconds to go. The penalty gave kicker Harrison Butker a closer field goal try.

Here’s where Germaine Pratt came in. The Bengals linebacker, as he entered the visitor’s lockerroom, shouted “Why would you touch the f—ing quarterback?” Of course, cameras captured the moment when Pratt cursed Joseph Ossai, although Ossai wasn’t anywhere near the linebacker.

Meanwhile, Parsons, the Cowboys linebacker, saw the video and tweeted “This lame asf!” That’s shorthand for “as (f-word).”

As the Chiefs celebrated the win and trip to the Super Bowl, cameras also found Joseph Ossai, who sat on the bench and sobbed. The scene was heart breaking and offered a great example of the emotional spectrum sports gives us.

my heart is heavy for Joseph Ossai. he’s 22 years old & put his whole being into winning this game but arrived at the biggest moment of his life one second too slow. if you raged, gloated or said “how could he” think if this was your son, brother or friend.pic.twitter.com/W6YFGUrVNO — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) January 30, 2023

Pratt apologized Monday for not being a “great teammate” to Joseph Ossai, who just finished his first full season in Cincy.

“I was in the moment,” he said. “I was wrong. (And) I would say I was wrong. As a man you can look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I was wrong.’ I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment. That doesn’t define me as a man.”

In some way, the penalty surely will define Ossai, the 22-year-old Nigerian who grew up in Texas. He played for the Longhorns, earning his degree a year early so he could head to the NFL. The Bengals selected him in the third round in 2021. However, he was on injured reserve that fall.

If anything, folks will recognize Ossai’s name after his performance against the Chiefs. Up until the penalty, he was having a terrific contest. He made five tackles, including one for a loss. And he harassed Mahomes into three incompletions and was credited with a PBU.

And anyone who watched the game will remember the devastated young player crying on the sideline. Other teammates tried to console Joseph Ossai. And by the time he reached the locker room, he regained his composure. But teammate B.J. Hill stuck by his side as he answered questions asked by reporters.

“It means the world to me,” Ossai said of the support from other Bengals. “These guys mean a lot to me. We come every day, and we work hard for each other. To know that they have my back … is giving me peace right now.”